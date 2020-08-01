Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Shares Gap Up to $1.44

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.48, but opened at $1.44. Outlook Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 43,759 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Outlook Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outlook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Equities analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc acquired 823,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $1,004,114.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,823,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,524,114.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,250 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27,946 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 731.1% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 3,232,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,843,406 shares during the period. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

