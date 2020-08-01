Otter Tail (OTTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $234.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.70 million. On average, analysts expect Otter Tail to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $38.25 on Friday. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $57.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

OTTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

