Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Trading 0% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $66.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Otis Worldwide traded as high as $64.36 and last traded at $64.31, 44,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,557,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.30.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OTIS. Argus began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.63.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $1,159,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $97,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $1,011,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.45.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTIS)

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.