Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Trading 0% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $66.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Otis Worldwide traded as high as $64.36 and last traded at $64.31, 44,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,557,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.30.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OTIS. Argus began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.63.
In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.45.
Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.
Otis Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTIS)
There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.
Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.