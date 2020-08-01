OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTC Markets Group Inc. is an open, transparent, and connected marketplace platform providing financial information and technology services to broker-dealers, issuers of OTC traded securities, and market data consumers. Its OTC Link (registered) ATS directly links a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a wide spectrum of securities. Its OTCQuote.com, helps in viewing real-time OTC market quote and trade data; OTC FIX for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports. The company also provides data products comprising Real-Time+, a multicast data product suite that allows market data terminal providers and financial website operators to give the general public a view into the real-time pricing of 10,000 OTC securities. Other products include End-of-Day data file, Company data file, Quote History, research/data mining service. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

Shares of OTC Markets Group stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $349.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13. OTC Markets Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 80.44% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OTC Markets Group will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OTC Markets Group (OTCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.