Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 25.4% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,775 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 14.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,355,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,223,000 after buying an additional 166,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,870,000 after buying an additional 22,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,163,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 62.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 690,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,434,000 after buying an additional 265,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. Oshkosh Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.87.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB cut their price target on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oshkosh from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

