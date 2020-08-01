Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Oshkosh has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Oshkosh has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $5.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $78.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average is $72.87.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

