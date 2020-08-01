Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

ORGO has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Organogenesis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organogenesis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $3.68 on Friday. Organogenesis has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 124.66%. The company had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

