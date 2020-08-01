O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $489.00 and last traded at $484.75, with a volume of 14246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $455.77.

The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $3.54. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 690.80% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Securities cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.42.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $799,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,213 shares of company stock valued at $10,866,177. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $428.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.96.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.