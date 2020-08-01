ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Stock Price Up 14.6% After Earnings Beat

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) rose 14.6% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.54, approximately 1,596,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 827,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORBC shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 510,933.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15,328 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $331.00 million, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

About ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

