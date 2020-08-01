Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $15.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.57. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $244.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.31. Amgen has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,922 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,921 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,885,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after acquiring an additional 933,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,885,000 after buying an additional 868,178 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.