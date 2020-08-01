Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.72.

Shares of BAX opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.95.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,583 shares of company stock worth $6,613,932. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Baxter International by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

