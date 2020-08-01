Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.00.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $194.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

