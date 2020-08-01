Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.85% from the stock’s previous close.

CGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Get Compugen alerts:

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. Compugen has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 688.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 727,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 290.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 343,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.