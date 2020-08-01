Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.

TEAM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $163.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.25.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian stock opened at $176.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.97. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.02. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $198.41.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.