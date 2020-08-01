Oppenheimer Comments on U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

USB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.1% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,090,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,033,000 after purchasing an additional 852,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

