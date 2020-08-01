Oppenheimer Comments on S&P Global Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.47. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.77 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.06.

SPGI stock opened at $350.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $360.00. The stock has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.97 and its 200 day moving average is $297.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,911,000 after purchasing an additional 74,147 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in S&P Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 27.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 47,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

