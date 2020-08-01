Oppenheimer Comments on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.22 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

JPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $96.64 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $294.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

