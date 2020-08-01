Oppenheimer Comments on Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $4.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.35. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $17.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $197.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.51. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,794 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

