OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark cut their price objective on OncoCyte from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital cut OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.75 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. OncoCyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $1.35 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.51.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCX. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the period.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

