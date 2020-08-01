Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 46.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 84.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.