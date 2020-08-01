Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,302 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,737,000 after purchasing an additional 203,357 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $91,008,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 89,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 41.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other news, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 800 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OHI opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OHI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.