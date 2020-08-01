OLD National Bancorp IN Takes Position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,756,000 after acquiring an additional 61,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 53,944 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,376 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $105,869.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,609.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DORM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stephens raised their price target on Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

DORM opened at $81.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79. Dorman Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 7.67%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

