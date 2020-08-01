OLD National Bancorp IN Takes Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,509 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 23.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $454,922,000 after purchasing an additional 580,208 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 25.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,287 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $372,176,000 after purchasing an additional 541,440 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 26.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,260 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $294,885,000 after purchasing an additional 438,753 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 66.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,035,575 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 814,091 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 8.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $229,113,000 after purchasing an additional 125,268 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $899,813.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $283,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,890,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,945 shares of company stock worth $3,078,287. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $142.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.10.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.77.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

