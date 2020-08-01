OLD National Bancorp IN Takes $236,000 Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 416.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.90.

AJG stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

