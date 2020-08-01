OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 6,600 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 52.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,927 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 33.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,983,000 after buying an additional 559,576 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 38.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,717,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,246,000 after buying an additional 475,217 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 18.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,059,000 after buying an additional 387,574 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 741.3% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 433,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,135,000 after buying an additional 382,029 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $176.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.95. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.47 and a 200-day moving average of $153.31.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank raised Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. William Blair raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.15.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

