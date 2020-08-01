OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,677 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 19,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 16.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 18,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 106,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 5.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITUB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itau Unibanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

ITUB opened at $5.10 on Friday. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.0028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

