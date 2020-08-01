OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases Shares of 1,139 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 476.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $202.51 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.33.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $192,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $734,519.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,991,867.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,546 shares of company stock valued at $4,602,855 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

