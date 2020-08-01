OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases New Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $153.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.11.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $1.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura Instinet cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.06.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

