OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New Investment in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 505,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 85,307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 113.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $6,845,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,286,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after acquiring an additional 173,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.74% and a negative net margin of 252.92%. Research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $76,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

AERI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

