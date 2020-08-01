OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New Investment in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 75,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 422,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,904,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. UBS Group began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.93. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

