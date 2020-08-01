OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $224,000 in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,064,000 after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $110.47 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $175.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.32 and a 200-day moving average of $115.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.22 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

