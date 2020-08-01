OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $211,000 in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,497 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,025,000 after purchasing an additional 24,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $96.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.27. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $98.59.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $326.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

