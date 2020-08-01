OLD National Bancorp IN Has $71,000 Stock Position in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,589 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Antero Resources by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 43,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Antero Resources by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Antero Resources by 378.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,036,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,652,000 after buying an additional 11,102,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $2.75 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

NYSE:AR opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. Antero Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $484.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.90 million. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 55.84%. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.