OLD National Bancorp IN Buys New Stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 59.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,636,000 after purchasing an additional 778,187 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 45.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,984,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,734,000 after purchasing an additional 618,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,560,000 after purchasing an additional 316,208 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 232.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 331,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,152,000 after purchasing an additional 231,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,491,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,285,000 after purchasing an additional 219,251 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,199,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,099 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $81,677.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,311,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,341. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.21. Freshpet Inc has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.84.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Freshpet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Freshpet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

