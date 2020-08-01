OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 1,528 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,097 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHB. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $46,907,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,791,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $45,474,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,189,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,821,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,636,000 after purchasing an additional 655,425 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

FHB opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian Inc has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela bought 3,290 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $48,922.30. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

