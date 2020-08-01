OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stock Position in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.06% of AxoGen worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 5.9% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,329,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,823,000 after purchasing an additional 350,595 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,042,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 12.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 115,721 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,206,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 104,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. AxoGen, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. Research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXGN shares. BidaskClub upgraded AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered AxoGen to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered AxoGen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

