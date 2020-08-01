OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires Shares of 12,382 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNP. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

In related news, Director David J. Lesar purchased 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,285.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

