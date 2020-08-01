OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires New Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 74.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,229,000 after buying an additional 23,694 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $846,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Williams-Sonoma from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.84.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $161,139.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,281 shares in the company, valued at $37,625,788.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Marta Benson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $992,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,652.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,742 shares of company stock worth $10,708,945 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $87.12 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.42.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.