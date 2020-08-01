Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $137,947,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,006,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $182.82 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $104.61 and a 52 week high of $190.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.48.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.36.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

