NV Gold Corp (CVE:NVX) Director John E. Watson Sells 250,000 Shares

NV Gold Corp (CVE:NVX) Director John E. Watson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total transaction of C$96,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,193,434 shares in the company, valued at C$2,384,472.09.

NV Gold Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15.

NV Gold Company Profile

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

