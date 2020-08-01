Novocure Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,235 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 270% compared to the typical volume of 874 call options.

In other Novocure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 29,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $1,920,451.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 628,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,580.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $102,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,480 shares of company stock valued at $7,607,812 over the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Novocure alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Novocure by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Novocure by 15.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Novocure by 4.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Novocure by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

NVCR opened at $75.79 on Friday. Novocure has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $98.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 842.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.96 million. Novocure had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Novocure will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Novocure from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Novocure from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Novocure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.