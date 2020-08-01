Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Up 12% on Strong Earnings

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s stock price rose 12% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $77.20 and last traded at $76.17, approximately 2,221,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 1,006,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Novocure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on Novocure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Novocure from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $71,134.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $636,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,691.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 116,480 shares of company stock worth $7,607,812. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Novocure during the 4th quarter worth $4,214,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novocure in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 60.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 229.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Novocure by 15.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 842.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Novocure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

