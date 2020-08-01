Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16.

Several other research firms have also commented on NWBI. B. Riley started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,845 shares of company stock worth $182,757. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 233.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 546.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 35.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

