Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Gap Up to $1.76

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.91, but opened at $1.76. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 453,121 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,658,809 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 335,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,609,649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,512 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,066,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 813,414 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 958,673 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 685,443 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 34,483 shares during the period.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.