Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Gap Up to $1.76

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.91, but opened at $1.76. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 453,121 shares traded.
Several research firms recently issued reports on NAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.
Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.
