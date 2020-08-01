Northcoast Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Generac in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Generac stock opened at $157.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.91 and a 200-day moving average of $108.31. Generac has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 4,092.1% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 54.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,033,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 52.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,276,000 after purchasing an additional 668,981 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 99.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,604,000 after purchasing an additional 521,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,549,000 after purchasing an additional 98,603 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $623,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,279,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $623,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,312 shares in the company, valued at $13,542,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,978 shares of company stock worth $5,709,935. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

