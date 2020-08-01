Northcoast Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for LKQ in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens dropped their price target on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

LKQ opened at $28.19 on Thursday. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,676,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 30.3% in the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,547,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $441,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,028 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 184.2% in the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577,426 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,270,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,138,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after buying an additional 1,853,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.