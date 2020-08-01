Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives $3.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NHYDY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Danske lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NHYDY opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

