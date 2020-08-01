Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives $3.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.25.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NHYDY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Danske lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of NHYDY opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.
