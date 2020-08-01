Noble Energy (NBL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Noble Energy to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Noble Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NBL opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NBL shares. TD Securities lowered Noble Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners lowered Noble Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors lowered Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Noble Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.66.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

