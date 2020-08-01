NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 342.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 115.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COLD. Raymond James increased their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

NYSE:COLD opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.14.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $484.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

