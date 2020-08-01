NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $430,000 Position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,129,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,837,000 after purchasing an additional 67,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,302,000 after purchasing an additional 241,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,508,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,916,000 after purchasing an additional 69,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 29.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 901,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 205,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

In other news, Director Larry Peiros acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.66 and a beta of 1.33. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.89 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Potlatchdeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Potlatchdeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.